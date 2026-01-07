How becoming the healthiest version of yourself becomes a force for good when the world needs it most

I want to tell you about the darkest period of my life.

I was sitting alone in my apartment after another brutal day of work, bottle in hand. This had become my ritual. Work hard all day—wildland firefighting, building barns and houses, later delivering five-gallon water bottles until my body ached. Come home exhausted. And drink until I passed out.

Sometimes I’d manage to eat something before the alcohol pulled me under. Sometimes I wouldn’t.

I’d been doing this for a long time. Longer than I wanted to admit.

During the day, I was functional. Strong, even. My work was physically demanding and I handled it. I ate well during daylight hours. I looked healthy from the outside.

But at night? At night, I was drowning.

I was carrying grief I didn’t know how to process. Loss upon loss. Friends and family dying. Childhood trauma I’d never addressed. A depression that had started when I was young and never really left.

I’d look at the world around me—the suffering, the violence, the corruption, the pain people were in—and I felt helpless. Powerless. Small.

Why was there so much suffering in the world? What was the point of any of this?

So I numbed it. Every night. Alcohol and weed. Not because I was partying. Because I was self-medicating. Because facing the pain felt impossible.

But here’s what I didn’t understand then: By destroying myself slowly, by checking out every night, by letting myself sink deeper into that darkness—I wasn’t just hurting me.

I was removing myself from the equation. I was taking away whatever light I could have been for others. I was surrendering to the darkness instead of fighting it.

One morning, I woke up hungover again. My head pounding. My body wrecked. My soul exhausted.

And something in me broke. Or maybe something finally woke up.

I knew I had work to do. Not the kind of work that paid my bills. The kind of work that mattered. The kind that could help people.

I knew people needed me. Not this version of me—the one drowning in bottles every night. But the version I could become if I fought my way out.

I knew that if I could save myself, I could help others do the same.

So I made a decision: I quit drinking. Cold turkey.

It wasn’t easy. The cravings were brutal. So I started going to the gym at night and staying there for hours so I wouldn’t be home alone with my demons. I read books. I studied. I made dinner for myself instead of drinking. I went for long walks when the urge hit.

And then I made another decision—one that terrified me because I didn’t feel ready: I enrolled in school to become a Nutritional Therapist.

Every day after work, instead of drinking, I studied. For hours. Learning about the body, about healing, about how to help people reclaim their health.

I invested in myself. I committed to climbing out of that dark place I’d been in for so long.

It wasn’t a straight path. Friends and family continued to die along the way. Grief would knock me down. But I’d get back up. I’d try again.

Because I’d realized something profound: The darker the world gets, the more it needs people who refuse to stay down.

Everything changed. My energy returned. My skin cleared. My workouts improved. My mind sharpened. I dedicated my time to continued self-development and to helping others.

Eventually, I sold or threw away everything I owned. Paid off my debt. Eliminated my expenses. And left the country to complete my transformation and build something that could benefit others.

Not because I’d arrived. Not because I was perfect. But because I’d learned that becoming the healthiest version of yourself isn’t selfish—it’s necessary.

It’s how you become a force for good in a world that desperately needs more light.

The Reality We’re Living In

Let’s be honest about what’s happening in our world right now.

I’m not here to dwell on darkness or spread despair. But I’m also not going to pretend everything is fine when it’s not. Because true holistic wellness requires facing reality, not hiding from it.

Here’s what we’re dealing with:

Our food supply is compromised. Not accidentally. The system prioritizes profit over health. Corporations fill our food with chemicals, pesticides, seed oils, and substances designed for shelf life, not human life. Then pharmaceutical companies profit from the diseases this creates. It’s a cycle designed to keep you sick and dependent.

Our water is contaminated. Fluoride. Microplastics. Heavy metals. Pharmaceutical residues. The very thing we need to survive carries toxins our bodies weren’t designed to handle.

Our governments fail to protect us. They serve corporate interests, not people. They approve poisons. They allow corruption. They wage wars while the powerful profit and regular people suffer.

Our technology is weaponized. Social media algorithms designed to addict, enrage, and divide us. Entertainment filled with violence, despair, and darkness. Constant stimulation that keeps us distracted from what matters.

Our economy crushes us. The cost of living skyrockets while wages stagnate. People work multiple jobs and still can’t afford basics. The system extracts wealth from those who work and funnels it to those who already have plenty.

Our health is under assault. Chronic disease is normalized. Depression and anxiety are epidemics. Drug and alcohol dependency destroys families. People are sicker, more medicated, more hopeless than ever.

We’re isolated from each other. Community has collapsed. People live alone. Die alone. Suffer alone. The very thing that makes us human—connection—is disappearing.

Truth is obscured. We’re told lies about health, about food, about what our bodies need. Education fails to teach us how to actually live well. Confusion reigns.

This is the world we’re in. And I could go on.

But here’s the critical question: What do you do with this information?

Do you despair? Do you give up? Do you numb yourself and check out?

Or do you choose something different?

The Choice: Despair or Defiance

When you look at all that darkness, you have two options.

Option 1: Let it consume you.

You can focus on how bad things are. You can feel helpless. You can believe you’re just one person and nothing you do matters. You can numb yourself with substances, entertainment, distractions. You can let your health deteriorate because “what’s the point anyway?”

This is what the darkness wants. It wants you defeated. Depleted. Too sick, too tired, too depressed to fight back.

When you’re weak, when you’re unhealthy, when you’re barely surviving—you can’t help anyone. Including yourself.

Option 2: Become brighter.

You can look at the darkness and say: “This is exactly why I need to be strong.”

You can choose to become so radiantly healthy, so vibrantly alive, so unshakably strong that your very existence becomes an act of defiance.

You can become living proof that thriving is possible even in a broken world.

You can become a force for good.

This isn’t naive optimism. This isn’t pretending the darkness doesn’t exist.

This is strategic resistance.

Because the world doesn’t need more people giving up. It needs more people who refuse to be extinguished.

Why Your Health Matters Beyond You

Here’s what I learned in my own darkness: You can’t help others from a place of depletion.

When I was drinking every night, passing out, waking up wrecked—I had nothing to give. I was barely surviving. I couldn’t be there for people who needed me. I couldn’t fight for anything because I couldn’t even fight for myself.

My health wasn’t just my business. It affected everyone around me.

When you’re unhealthy—physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually—you become a burden instead of a blessing. Not because you’re bad, but because you have nothing left to give.

But when you’re healthy? When you’re strong?

You become:

∙Someone others can lean on

∙A source of hope for people who are struggling

∙Living proof that transformation is possible

∙A warrior who can fight for those who can’t fight for themselves

∙A light that helps others find their way out of darkness

Your health isn’t selfish. It’s the foundation for everything good you want to do in this world.

You want to help people? Get healthy first.

You want to fight injustice? Get strong first.

You want to be there for your family? Optimize yourself first.

You want to change the world? Start by changing yourself.

This isn’t selfishness. It’s preparation for service.

What It Means to Be a Force for Good

Being a “force for good” isn’t abstract. It’s practical. Embodied. Real.

It means:

You have energy to give. Not just physical energy, but emotional and spiritual energy. You can show up for people because you’re not running on empty.

You inspire by example. People see your vitality, your clarity, your strength—and they wonder how you do it. Your health becomes a testimony without you saying a word.

You can think clearly. Your mind isn’t clouded by inflammation, poor nutrition, chronic stress, or substances. You can solve problems. Make wise decisions. See truth.

You can love deeply. You’re not so depleted that you have nothing left for others. You can be present. Patient. Compassionate. Available.

You can endure. Life is hard. Fighting for good is exhausting. You need resilience. Stamina. The ability to keep going when everything in you wants to quit.

You become a beacon. In a world full of sickness, your health stands out. In a world full of despair, your hope is contagious. In a world full of darkness, your light guides others home.

This is what the world needs right now.

Not more people complaining about how bad things are.

More people who are healthy enough, strong enough, and brave enough to actually do something about it.

The Path: How to Become This Force

Becoming a force for good through optimal health isn’t complicated. But it requires commitment.

It requires you to go to war with yourself daily. To fight the parts of you that want to stay comfortable, stay numbed, stay small.

The journey never ends. You’re always training. Always becoming. Always fighting to maintain what you’ve built so you can fight for others.

Here’s the path:

1. Face Your Pain Instead of Numbing It

Whatever you’re running from—trauma, grief, fear, shame—it’s keeping you trapped.

You have to turn around and look at it. Feel it. Process it. Not alone if you can help it. Get support. Find a therapist. Join a group. Talk to someone you trust.

But stop numbing. Stop hiding. Stop pretending it’s not there.

This is the foundation of everything else.

I couldn’t get truly healthy until I stopped drowning my pain in alcohol. I had to feel it. All of it. The grief. The loss. The confusion about why there’s so much suffering.

And in that sobriety, in that clarity, I finally heard The Great Spirit. Not an audible voice. But in the quiet. In the forest. In the wind. I saw beauty I’d been too numb to notice. I found love—not romantic love, but love for life itself. For the gift of being alive.

Even with suffering everywhere, I could finally see beauty. And I knew I had to help others do the same.

2. Build the Physical Foundation

Your body is your vehicle for this mission. You can’t drive a broken car into battle.

Sleep: 7-9 hours. Non-negotiable. Your body repairs at night. Your mind processes emotion during sleep. Without it, you’re operating at half capacity.

Nutrition: Real, whole foods. Eliminate or drastically reduce processed foods, seed oils, sugar, and anything that inflames your body. Your brain, your hormones, your immune system—everything depends on what you eat.

Movement: Daily. Strength training. Cardiovascular work. Walking in nature. Your body was designed to move. Stagnation creates disease.

Sunlight: Get outside. Vitamin D. Circadian rhythm regulation. Connection with nature. This isn’t optional.

Hydration: Half your body weight in ounces of clean water daily. Your body is mostly water. Treat it accordingly.

Eliminate toxins: Alcohol, excessive caffeine, drugs, vaping, smoking—anything that depletes you. You can’t be a force for good while poisoning yourself.

3. Strengthen Your Mental and Emotional Health

Address trauma. Get therapy. Do the inner work. You can’t help others heal if you’re still wounded and unaware.

Manage stress. Meditation, prayer, breathwork, time in nature. Chronic stress will destroy everything you’re building.

Curate your inputs. What you watch, read, listen to, and scroll through shapes your mind. Choose wisely. Garbage in, garbage out.

Practice gratitude. Even in darkness, there’s beauty. Train yourself to see it. This isn’t toxic positivity—it’s survival.

Build resilience. Life will knock you down. Train yourself to get back up. Every time.

4. Cultivate Spiritual Strength

This isn’t about religion. It’s about connection to something greater than yourself.

Find your purpose. Why are you here? What’s your mission? You need a reason to keep fighting when things get hard.

Connect with The Creator, Great Spirit, or however you understand the divine. You’re not alone in this. There’s wisdom, guidance, and strength available to you if you’re willing to receive it.

Serve others. Purpose isn’t just about you. It’s about what you can give. Who you can help. What light you can bring.

Practice humility. You’re not the savior of the world. You’re one person doing your part. That’s enough.

Stay connected to beauty. Nature. Art. Music. Love. These are reminders that life is worth fighting for.

5. Build and Maintain Community

You cannot do this alone. Warriors need other warriors.

Find people who are also committed to health, growth, and becoming forces for good. Support each other. Challenge each other. Hold each other accountable.

Serve your community. Show up for people. Be the kind of person you wish existed when you were struggling.

Love people. Even when it’s hard. Especially when it’s hard.

6. Commit to the Ongoing Battle

Here’s the truth: The journey doesn’t end.

I’m still a warrior training. I still go to war with myself every day. With the parts of me that want to quit, to numb, to take the easy path.

If I lose the war with myself, I can’t fight for others.

So I show up. Every day. I do the work. I maintain my health. I keep learning. I keep growing. I keep serving.

Not because I’m perfect. Because the mission requires it.

And so does yours.

The Ripple Effect: How Your Light Spreads

Here’s what happens when you become radiantly healthy in a sick world:

People notice.

They see your energy. Your clarity. Your strength. Your joy despite the chaos.

And they start asking questions.

“What are you doing differently?”

“How do you stay so positive?”

“Why do you seem so… alive?”

You don’t have to preach. You don’t have to convince anyone.

Your life becomes the message.

Some people will be inspired to change. They’ll see that transformation is possible. That health is achievable. That there’s hope.

And when they transform, they inspire others. And those people inspire more.

One light becomes two. Two becomes four. Four becomes eight.

The darkness can’t withstand that.

This is how we change the world. Not through grand gestures. Through individual transformation that ripples outward.

You becoming healthy doesn’t just help you. It helps everyone you touch. And everyone they touch. And everyone they touch.

Your health becomes contagious.

What the World Needs Right Now

The world is dark. It’s getting darker.

Systems are breaking. People are suffering. Corruption is rampant. Truth is obscured. Health is under assault.

We could spend all day cataloging the problems. And we’d be right. The darkness is real.

But dwelling on it doesn’t help anyone.

What the world needs right now are people who see the darkness clearly—and choose to shine anyway.

The world needs you healthy.

Not someday. Not when things get better. Now.

It needs you strong enough to help the weak.

It needs you clear-minded enough to speak truth.

It needs you resilient enough to keep fighting when everything says quit.

It needs you vibrant enough to inspire hope in the hopeless.

It needs you whole enough to help heal the broken.

You can’t do any of that if you’re sick, depleted, or barely surviving.

This is why your health matters. This is why it’s not selfish to prioritize it.

Because when you become the healthiest version of yourself, you become dangerous to the darkness.

You become living proof that they haven’t won. That you can thrive despite the poison in our food, the corruption in our systems, the chaos in our world.

You become an act of defiance.

You become a force for good.

The Call: Will You Answer?

I can’t make you choose health. I can’t force you to do the work.

But I can tell you this:

The world doesn’t need another person drowning in darkness. It needs you to climb out.

It needs you to face your pain instead of numbing it.

It needs you to optimize your health instead of letting it deteriorate.

It needs you to find your purpose instead of drifting.

It needs you to become strong instead of staying weak.

Not because you’re special. Because every person who transforms makes the world a little brighter.

And we need all the light we can get.

I’m not asking you to be perfect. I’m asking you to fight.

Fight for your health. Fight for your clarity. Fight for your strength.

So you can fight for others who can’t fight for themselves.

That’s what warriors do. We train. We prepare. We maintain our capacity to serve.

Not because it’s easy. Because it’s necessary.

The world is getting darker. That’s true.

Which means it’s time for you to shine brighter.

Will you?

Where to Start

If you’re reading this and you’re in your own dark place right now—numbing, struggling, barely surviving—I see you. I’ve been there.

Here’s where to start:

This week:

∙ If you’re self-medicating with substances, decide to stop. Get support if you need it. But decide.

∙ If you’re eating poorly, make one meal from whole, real foods.

∙ If you’re not moving, take a 20-minute walk.

∙ If you’re isolated, reach out to one person.

∙ If you’re avoiding your pain, acknowledge it. Write it down. Tell someone.

This month:

∙ Build on those foundations. Make them consistent.

∙ Identify what’s draining you and remove it.

∙ Find one thing that brings you joy and do it regularly.

∙ Serve someone. Help someone. Be there for someone.

This year:

∙ Invest in yourself. Whether it’s therapy, education, or a health program—invest.

∙ Build community. Find your people. You can’t do this alone.

∙ Discover your purpose. What are you here to do? Who are you here to help?

∙ Become the healthiest version of yourself so you can become the force for good this world needs.

You don’t have to do everything at once. You just have to start.

And then keep going.

A Final Word: The Beauty in the Darkness

I found something in my sobriety, in my health, that I want you to know:

Even with suffering everywhere, life is beautiful.

The darkness is real. But so is the light.

The pain is real. But so is the joy.

The corruption is real. But so is the goodness.

And you get to choose which one you amplify.

When you become healthy—truly, holistically healthy—you can finally see clearly enough to notice the beauty that was there all along.

The Great Spirit speaking in the quiet moments. The wind through the trees. The kindness of strangers. The resilience of the human spirit. The gift of being alive.

This is what I want for you. Not just health. But the clarity to see beauty even in darkness.

Because that’s what makes you dangerous to evil. That’s what makes you a force for good.

You can acknowledge the darkness and still choose light.

You can see the suffering and still choose hope.

You can witness the corruption and still choose integrity.

That’s what warriors do.

We don’t pretend everything is fine. We see reality clearly.

And then we fight anyway.

The world needs you.

Not the version of you that’s hiding, numbing, or barely surviving.

The version of you that’s so radiantly healthy, so vibrantly alive, so unshakably strong that your very existence becomes an act of defiance against everything trying to destroy us.

Be that person.

The darker it gets, the brighter you need to shine.

Will you answer the call?

Disclaimer: I am a Certified Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, not a medical doctor or mental health professional. This article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or psychological advice. If you’re struggling with substance abuse, trauma, mental health challenges, or thoughts of self-harm, please seek immediate support from qualified professionals. You don’t have to fight alone. There are people who can help. National helplines are available 24/7. Your life matters, and transformation is possible.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

